Trading in Medical Prognosis Institute A/S paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 12, 2017.



Short name: MPI BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010023226 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139585 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.