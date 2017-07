BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence index is due. The indicator is forecast to drop to 28.2 in July from 28.4 in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro climbed against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1407 against the greenback, 130.18 against the yen, 1.0991 against the franc and 0.8853 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



