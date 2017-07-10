

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Monday as crude oil prices rebounded after settling nearly 3 percent lower on Friday and better-than-expected jobs data out of the United States helped bolster investor confidence in the world's largest economy.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment jumped by 222,000 jobs in June following an upwardly revised increase of 152,000 jobs in May. Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in May.



Chinese stocks inched lower as investors awaited a raft of data due out next week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 5.32 points or 0.17 percent to 3,212.63 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 159 points or 0.63 percent at 25,500 in late trade.



Markets shrugged off June inflation data, which did little to alter investor views about the economy. Consumer prices in China rose an annual 1.5 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.



That was unchanged from the May reading, but shy of expectations for a score of 1.6 percent. The produce price index rose 5.5 percent - unchanged and in line with expectations.



Japanese shares closed notably higher as a weaker yen helped lifted exporters, helping offset weak current account and core machine orders data.



While Japan's current account surplus fell in May for the first time in four months, core machinery orders unexpectedly tumbled in May due to persistent weakness in the services sector, separate reports showed.



The dollar hit a two-month high versus the yen after U.S. job growth surged more than expected in June, adding to market expectations for a third U.S. rate hike this year.



The Nikkei average climbed 151.89 points or 0.76 percent to 20,080.98, led by gains in exporters, shippers and tech stocks. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,615.48.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, driven higher by banks and retailers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.36 percent higher at 5,724.40 to snap three days of losses. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.33 percent to 5,762.90.



The big four banks rose between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent, tracking gains among their U.S. peers Friday. Retailing giant Woolworths rallied 1.1 percent and Harvey Norman Holdings advanced 1.8 percent.



Seoul shares ended almost on a flat note as investors waited for cues from the quarterly earnings season. The benchmark Kospi inched up 2.23 points or 0.09 percent to 2,382.10.



Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.7 percent and SK Hynix added 1 percent while automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.3 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors shed 1.6 percent.



Energy stocks ended mixed while top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended on a flat note. South32 tumbled 3.2 percent after announcing the closure of its Appin coal mine in New South Wales for an extended period due to a safety review.



Shares of Slater & Gordon entered a trading halt ahead of an update on the troubled law firm's class action and a restructure proposal.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 38.18 points or 0.50 percent to 7,583.95, with Auckland International Airport, Fletcher Building and Orion Health Group pacing the decliners while Air New Zealand shares rallied 2.2 percent to reach a 16-year high.



India's Sensex was climbing over 1 percent to touch a record high and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent, while the Taiwan Weighed closed marginally lower, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing half a percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was declining 0.2 percent. The Thailand markets were closed in observance of Asarnha Bucha Day.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as tech stocks rebounded and data showed stronger than expected job growth in June. The Dow rose 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied as much as 1 percent.



