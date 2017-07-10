





Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The First Annual "Invest In Africa" Conference and Exhibitors Summit is an historic event which brings hundreds of international banks, institutions, investors, corporate and institutional leaders, international organizations and professionals together in September.This premier event is under the auspices of the President of Egypt, Abd El-Fattah El-Sisi, and it is sponsored by BPW Emirate Investment Egypt and The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development.All eyes are on Africa - the geopolitical prize. In the quest for natural resources and strategic foreign relations and now, more than ever, it is time to take advantage of the excellent investment climate throughout the continent.The First Annual Invest In Africa Conference and Project Exhibitors Summit is hosting stakeholders from 54 countries; it offers the chance to interact with decision makers on both sides of the commercial and geopolitical coin. This event offers unprecedented access to reach opportunities and network with decision makers across the African continent under one roof for three days and nights at the high security Gala Theater Complex in Cairo, Egypt from September 23-25, 2017.During the event, delegates will experience excellent opportunities to meet regional government representatives and leaders as well as key stakeholders and project representatives who will exhibit and showcase government programs and projects. The private sector companies will participate and learn how to best take advantage of Africa's enormous investment and banking potential.To take advantage of more than 1,000 participants from 54 countries expected to attend this first annual international investment conference on Africa, register now to reserve your position and participation: http://investinafrica2017.com/4.html.About BPW Emirate Investment EgyptBPW Emirate Investment Egypt is a regional investment group under the patronage of Her Excellency, Sheika Hind Al Qassimi (UAE - SHARJA) and H.E. Madam Hanan Taher (Egypt) - The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED.org) is an Regional Socioeconomic Initiative under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD and Dr. Ibrahim El Nattar (Egypt).