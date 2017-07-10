

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online plus-size clothing retailer Eloquii is getting ready to open brick-and-mortar stores. The Columbus-based company will open its first physical store in September at Easton Town Center, reported The Columbus Dispatch.



Eloquii, which was once a sub-brand of the Limited, plans to first open a handful of stores and then ramp up to a total of 40 stores over the next three to four years.



Steve Zawada, executive vice president and chief operating officer, reportedly said that the clothing line, which was strictly online, plans to expand its footprint outside the online world slowly, taking a 'walk before we run' approach.



Zawada said, 'Our big focus is to get the right systems in place. Then, once the infrastructure is in place, we expect that over the next three to four years, we will have upwards of 40 stores. We think we'll open five next year, 10 the following year and 15-plus the year after that.'



The company, while under Limited, was shut down in 2013, but brought back in 2014 as a standalone company. The company now has 100 employees split between Columbus and New York.



Eloquii in March had opened a temporary 'pop-up' location at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. for testing the idea. As per the report, the store was 'wildly successful,', with the mall asking the company to be a permanent tenant.



While Eloquii has about 1,300 styles on its website it has only about 250 in a store.



