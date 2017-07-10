

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is forecast to expand as previously estimated in the second quarter, survey data from the Bank of France showed Monday.



The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous projection.



The business sentiment indicator in manufacturing fell to 103 in June from 104 in May.



In June, industrial production rose only slightly, after two particularly strong months. According to business leaders, industrial output is forecast to pick up more sharply in July.



At the same time, the confidence index in services held steady at 100 in June. Business leaders expect service sector activity to continue to expand at a similar pace in July.



The business confidence in construction rose slightly to 103 from 102 in May. Business leaders said construction activity should increase again in July.



