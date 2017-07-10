-- Event takes place October 22-25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona for the 15th year -- Brings together world's leading UCaaS experts - senior service provider decision makers, industry analysts, technology press and market influencers -- 'Rethink Innovation' conference theme will explore best-practice service provider digital transformation and business cloud collaboration strategies



GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communications (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), announced that its annual users' conference, BroadSoft Connections 2017, will be held October 22-25, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.



The conference brings together more than 1,500 guests annually, including BroadSoft service provider customers and channel and technology partners from around the world, along with well-known industry analysts, press and social market influencers to share best-practice strategies that will push the boundaries of current business communications and shape the future of work.



Celebrating its 15th year, and once again on track for record attendance, the theme of BroadSoft Connections 2017 is 'rethink innovation.' According to the BroadSoft Global Annual Business Survey1, enterprise UCaaS adoption will surge 45% by 2020, and a recent McAfee report2 also found that in 15 months, 80% of all IT budgets will be committed to cloud solutions. Rethinking innovation will explore the migration to the unified communication cloud to improve business performance and digitization of the customer journey to reduce buying, implementation and support complexity.



"BroadSoft is accelerating technology development in response to increasing service provider and customer demands. While it has matured over the years, the company continues to foster an entrepreneurial culture of rapid innovation," said Elka Popova of Frost and Sullivan, about last year's event. "BroadSoft's ecosystem is likely to help BroadSoft and its provider partners to position more competitively in this rapidly evolving market."



"Growth in cloud, mobility and intelligence is challenging service providers to reinvent their business models," said Taher Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "We live to improve business communications and that is exactly what BroadSoft Business can do with an integrated solution of cloud PBX, UC, workstream collaboration and contact center applications."



Connections 2017 will provide the opportunity for BroadSoft service provider customers and channel partners to interact with peers and executives from around the world, hear from leading analysts and learn about BroadSoft plans to reinvent business productivity, team collaboration and customer engagement. Event sponsors include Cisco, Edgewater Networks, Grandstream and Yealink.



About BroadSoft BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud unified communications (UCaaS), team collaboration, and contact center (CCaaS) solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



