HNA Group CEO Adam Tan Underscores HNA's Commitment to Transportation and Infrastructure Partnership Opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe

Adam Tan Invited as the Top Private Sector Leader from Asia to Speak Alongside European Heads of State and Key Government Ministers on the Importance of Infrastructure Development

WARSAW, Poland, July10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism logistics and financial services, today announced that Adam Tan, CEO of HNA Group, recently participated in and spoke at the Atlantic Council's Global Forum to underscore the Company's commitment to pursuing transportation and infrastructure development opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe. As one of the top private sector leaders invited by European governments to participate in the conference, Mr. Tan met with the heads of states from major Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland, Austria, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia and Bulgaria, among others, and spoke at a number of events including a panel on infrastructure where he also advised on the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

As part of the summit, Mr. Tan had dinner with the President of Poland, Mr. Andrzej Duda, and the twelve heads of state at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. U.S. President Trump marked his first official visit to Poland, attending the meetings on July 6, as well as delivering his first address to this group of nations, which Mr. Tan also attended.

The Global Forum, organized by the Atlantic Council and with the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM), convened world leaders, leading transatlantic strategists, business representatives, scholars and members of the media to discuss the opportunities and challenges Europe faces from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic and Black seas. The Forum focused on creating opportunities for cross-border energy, transportation and telecommunications infrastructure across Europe, the future of NATO, Russia, and the challenges posed in the current political environment. Mr. Tan was invited to provide the European government officials his thoughts on how they can best work with private sector companies, like HNA Group, to enhance European infrastructure.

Adam Tan said, "I am honored to participate in such a prestigious event and to have the opportunity to meet with the heads of states from some of the most forward-thinking countries across the world, to discuss the key opportunities and challenges facing Europe. As a leader in aviation infrastructure and related sectors with major assets in Europe - including Avolon in aircraft leasing, Swissport and Gategroup in airport and aviation services, and Carlson Rezidor in hotels and tourism- HNA Group provides much of the airport infrastructure in many European airports, working seamlessly with the host governments. HNA is committed to establishing additional partnerships in Central and Eastern Europe as we continue to build out our business in Europe."

Adam Tan continued, "Since our founding in 1993, we have been committed to bringing a small world closer together, in line with the mission of the Three Seas Initiative.We look forward to continuing the important dialogue that took place here in Warsaw and to be a part of driving economic development and job creation for all through public and private partnerships that facilitate the safe, secure and reliable movement of people and goods in a way that enables businesses to grow and thrive."

Already today, through its flagship Hainan Airlines and other subsidiary airlines, HNA Group offers direct commercial flights connecting Beijing with Brussels, Berlin, Prague, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Manchester and Lisbon, while other flights link major cities in China such as Chongqing, Hangzhou and Xi'an with key destinations in Europe such as Paris and Rome.

In March 2017, HNA Group and the Government of the Republic of Serbia entered into a strategic cooperation framework under which HNA Group will work with the Serbian Government to launch direct flights between Serbia and China, build an aviation training center, lease and operate airports, and explore other joint investment opportunities.

HNA Group joined the Atlantic Council in June 2017 in support of the Council's mission of promoting constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs to meet global challenges.

About HNA Group

HNA Group is a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services. Since its founding in 1993, HNA Group has evolved from a regional airline based on Hainan Island in southern China into a global company with approximately $145 billion of assets, more than $90 billion in annual revenues, and an international workforce of 410,000 employees, primarily across the Americas, Europe and Asia. HNA's tourism business is a fast-growing, vertically-integrated global player with market-leading positions in aviation, hotels and travel services. HNA operates and invests in nearly 3,200 hotels with over 380,000 rooms across major markets, and has 1,250 aircraft carrying nearly 100 million passengers to 270 cities worldwide.HNA's logistics business is a leader in logistics and supply chain management with capabilities in shipping and equipment manufacturing, maritime transportation, third-party payment platforms and project finance.In financial services, HNA is China's largest non-bank leasing company, and a leading provider of a diverse set of businesses in equipment leasing, insurance, asset management, investment banking and credit services.For more information, visit http://www.hnagroup.com.

