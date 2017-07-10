Today, on July 10, 2017, hubbr AB published a press release with information that the company has applied for company reorganization. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstance exist that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in hubbr AB (HUBR B, ISIN code SE0007227673 order book ID 78728) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.