Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2017) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on recent milestone achievements at Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera"), one of Norvista's core investee companies.

Highlights

• Minera enters into strategic partnership with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") to expand operations in Mexico, Central and South America;

• Minera completes oversubscribed financing for gross proceeds of $8,706,750;

• Osisko granted option to provide Minera with royalty financing up to $9,000,000 to assist in funding the development of Minera's La Fortuna gold project.

Effective May 30, 2017 Minera announced that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") had acquired a strategic, 19.9% non-diluted equity interest in Minera. The Osisko investment was the first tranche of a brokered private placement (the "Financing") for gross proceeds from Osisko to Minera of $3,306,750. Subsequently, on June 29, 2017 Minera announced the closing of a second and final tranche of the Financing with institutional and retail investors for gross proceeds of $5,400,000 resulting in combined gross proceeds to Minera from the Financing of $8,706,750.

As a condition of its strategic equity investment in Minera, Osisko requested and was granted an option to purchase up to a 4% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty interest in Minera's La Fortuna Mexican gold project for total future consideration to Minera of up to $9,000,000. The proceeds from this NSR royalty have been designated by Osisko to specifically provide Minera with a significant portion of the anticipated capital expenditure funding requirements associated with taking the La Fortuna project into production, which could occur as early as Q4 of 2018. Additionally, Osisko was also granted the right to nominate two directors to the Board of Directors of Minera. On June 8, 2017, Ruben Padilla, chief geologist of Talisker Exploration Services Inc., and a nominee of Osisko, was appointed to the Board of Directors of Minera.

On May 30, 2017, Sean Roosen, Chairman and CEO of Osisko, commented: "We are very pleased to partner with Minera Alamos to provide us with a platform for growth in Mexico and to add an option to acquire another near-term production royalty to our portfolio. We look forward to working with Darren (CEO of Minera) and his team to advance Minera's La Fortuna project as well as on other opportunities not just in Mexico but elsewhere in Central and South America as they become available."

La Fortuna, an open pit gold project which remains open at both depth and along strike, hosts measured and indicated mineral resources of 4.8 million tonnes grading 2.0 grams per tonne gold resulting in 308,100 contained ounces of gold at a 0.50g/t gold cut-off grade with additional silver credits presently excluded from the resource calculation (please refer to Minera's May 30, 2016 updated technical report prepared by Toren Olson Consulting). It is Minera's intention to issue a technical report in the next several months defining La Fortuna's project economics and potentially leading to a construction decision on or about year end 2017.

The equity holdings of Minera owned by Norvista and Norvista Capital 1 Limited Partnership (the "LP") exceed, on a combined basis, 22 million common shares and warrants at an average cost of $0.11 assuming the exercise of all the Minera warrants held by Norvista and the LP. Norvista also has a representative on the Board of Directors of Minera.

Don Christie, President and CEO of Norvista commented: "We continue to be extremely pleased with our investment in Minera based upon the substantial progress made over the last year by the experienced management team at Minera. The strategic partnership with Osisko is a game changer for Minera and provides Minera with the platform and the potential to successfully execute on a number of opportunities in Latin America. We look forward to continuing to work with Minera as the company successfully executes on its strategic plan to consolidate a number of projects and become a mid-tier gold producer."

Bruce Durham (P.Geo), Managing Director of Norvista, is a Qualified Person, as the term is defined in Canadian regulatory guidelines under National Instrument 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource based merchant bank that began operations and was listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in June of 2014. The Company's strategy is to take significant equity interests in a limited number of investee companies with particular emphasis on small to mid-scale base and precious metal projects. Norvista focuses its efforts on the pursuit of highly prospective exploration projects while balancing exploration risk through investment in small to mid-scale pre-production opportunities requiring partial or full completion of feasibility studies. The Company takes a proactive role with its investee companies and in the majority of cases assumes management or advisory roles and/or seats on the board of directors of these investee companies. Norvista's strategy is to mitigate political and country risk by pursuing investments in some of the world's top ranked mining jurisdictions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes reference to the the future plans of the Company's investee companies. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.