New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2017) - GF Securities, GF Xinde Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("GF Xinde") and Bay City Capital, LLC ("Bay City Capital"), in collaboration with the China Society of Biotechnology and the China Pharmaceutical Enterprises Development Promote Association, organized and hosted the 10th China Biotechnology Industry Conference - the Biomedical and Health Industry Investment and Financing Summit Forum. The conference was held on July 3 and 4 in the Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Center in Guangzhou City, China.

The theme of the conference focused on the "Globalization of China's innovation and the Internationalization of regulation" in the biotechnology and biomedical industries. In addition, the conference covered the latest trends on cross-border biomedical investments and financings and bridging the technology gap between western technologies and domestic Chinese innovation.

Dr. Zeng Hao, Chairman of GF Xinde, Zhu Xun, Director of the Tongxieyi Innovative Drug Club, and David Beier JD, the Managing Director of Bay City Capital, were in attendance at the conference.

During the two-day conference, participants presented and exchanged opinions on Chinese drug regulation in the new era, strategies of major pharmaceutical companies in China, and a review of biomedical investments and financings in the United States and Europe.

Also at the conference, Bay City Capital and GF Xinde announced a new life sciences fund -- Bay City Capital GF Xinde International Life Sciences USD Fund, L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. This fund will invest in companies across all stages of development with a focus on novel and transformative biopharmaceutical investments including the United States, Canada, Western Europe and China. This unique collaboration between Bay City Capital and GF Xinde aims to capitalize on the strengths of Bay City Capital in deal sourcing and execution in the Western markets and GF Xinde's strategic network in China for value-add partnerships and financing opportunities for the fund. "China is the fastest growing life science market and is the world's second largest pharmaceutical market," said David Beier, Managing Director of Bay City Capital. "Our collaboration with GF Xinde can provide valuable insights for this important healthcare segment."

GF Xinde is a private equity investment subsidiary wholly owned by GF Securities, a large leading A+H share listed securities company whose clients comprise 80 percent of the listed pharmaceutical companies in China and which has deep connections to Chinese biotech and pharma industries. "The establishment of Bay City Capital GF Xinde International Life Sciences USD Fund is another important step in GF Xinde's China life science strategy. "Access to innovation is a high priority for Chinese companies and this fund will provide a window into cutting-edge technologies and assets in the United States and beyond and serve as a cross-border healthcare investment and technology-licensing portal for both foreign and Chinese healthcare companies," said Dr. Zeng Hao, Chairman of GF Xinde.

This press release is issued by Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited on behalf of GF Securities Co., Ltd.

For further information, please contact:



Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited

Ms. Jacqueline Wong /Ms. Rose Guo / Mr. Terry Zhu

Tel: (852) 3970 2177/ (852) 3641 1312/ (852) 3970 2282

Fax: (852) 2865 1638

Email: po@wsfg.hk / gfs@wsfg.hk