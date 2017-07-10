

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence moderated in July, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Tuesday.



The investor confidence index fell marginally to 28.3 in July from a near decade high. The score was forecast to fall to 28.2 from 28.4 in June.



The current conditions index rose to 37.3 in July, the highest since 2007, from 36.0 a month ago.



Meanwhile, the expectations index declined to 19.8 in July from 21.0 in the previous month.



In Germany, investor sentiment weakened in July. The investor confidence index fell to 37.5 in July from 39.2 in June.



