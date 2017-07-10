

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday as China's inflation figures matched estimates and domestic data showed Germany's exports and imports grew more than expected in May, resulting in a larger trade surplus of 20.3 billion euros versus 19.7 billion euros a month ago.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. At the same time, monthly growth in imports held steady at 1.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 86 points or 0.69 percent at 12,474 in late opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



Banks rose, with Commerzbank rising 0.6 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 0.3 percent.



Utility E.ON rallied nearly 3 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Stada climbed 1.5 percent after reports that Bain Capital and Cinven are increasing their offer price for the generic drugmaker.



