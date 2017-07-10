In the period 3 July 2017 to 7 July 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 9.1 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 95.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 31.9% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 27:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 3 July 2017 31,707 58.00 1,839,006 4 July 2017 29,268 57.70 1,688,764 5 July 2017 31,707 58.00 1,839,006 6 July 2017 31,707 58.00 1,839,006 7 July 2017 32,926 58.00 1,909,708 Accumulated during the period 157,315 57.94 9,115,490 Accumulated under the share 1,664,616 57.51 95,724,090 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,123,489 own shares, equivalent to 2.5% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



03 July 2017 04 July 2017 05 July 2017 06 July 2017 07 July 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.866 58,00 29.268 57,70 29.657 58,00 31.707 58,00 32.342 58,00 0 0 0 0 334 58,00 0 0 0 0 0 3.841 58,00 0 2.050 58,00 0 250 58,00 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31.707 58,00 29.268 57,70 31.707 58,00 31.707 58,00 32.926 58,00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



03 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 58,00 ---------------------------------------------- 130 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:02:10.559000 1.500 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:02:10.559000 370 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:02:10.559000 357 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:05:21.568000 1.476 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:05:21.568000 167 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:05:21.568000 2.000 58,00 XCSE 20170703 9:36:14.156000 1.650 58,00 XCSE 20170703 12:38:50.549000 350 58,00 XCSE 20170703 12:41:03.037000 1.159 58,00 XCSE 20170703 16:23:36.592000 1.000 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 16 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 900 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 227 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 566 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 566 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 566 58,00 BATE 20170703 16:23:36.593000 18.707 58,00 XCSE 20170703 16:28:11.300693



04 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,70 ---------------------------------------------- 2.600 57,50 XCSE 20170704 12:57:29.498131 3.400 57,75 XCSE 20170704 15:19:32.383452 6.000 57,75 XCSE 20170704 16:24:20.094414 17.268 57,70 XCSE 20170704 16:29:33.076087



05 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 58,00 ---------------------------------------------- 50 58,00 BATE 20170705 9:29:42.484000 3.950 58,00 XCSE 20170705 9:29:42.484000 2.000 58,00 XCSE 20170705 13:01:28.941000 49 58,00 BATE 20170705 15:31:32.656000 1.000 58,00 BATE 20170705 15:31:32.656000 500 58,00 BATE 20170705 15:31:32.656000 44 58,00 BATE 20170705 15:31:32.656000 407 58,00 BATE 20170705 15:31:32.656000 5.000 58,00 XCSE 20170705 16:37:50.913000 18.707 58,00 XCSE 20170705 16:40:58.857529



06 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 58,00 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 58,00 XCSE 20170706 16:15:44.231000 11.000 58,00 XCSE 20170706 16:38:38.126577 18.707 58,00 XCSE 20170706 16:40:13.182682 07 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 32.926 58,00 ---------------------------------------------- 5.000 58,00 XCSE 20170707 13:20:20.211000 40 58,00 TRQX 20170707 16:16:50.014000 294 58,00 TRQX 20170707 16:17:53.958000 250 58,00 BATE 20170707 16:28:40.912000 7.916 58,00 XCSE 20170707 16:29:29.767000 19.426 58,00 XCSE 20170707 16:42:25.554978



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637797