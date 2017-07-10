HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 --WWPKG Holdings Company Limited ("WWPKG", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (HKSE: 8069), is pleased to announce that the Group is expected to record a turnaround from loss to profit attributable to owners of the Company for the three months ended 30 June 2017 as compared to the corresponding period in 2016. It was mainly attributable to (i) improved sales performance during the three months ended 30 June 2017 as a result of increases in both the number of participants and the selling prices of the Group's package tours, especially during the Easter holidays' period coupled with the cherry blossom season in April 2017; (ii) negative impact on the Group's revenues for the three months ended 30 June 2016 arising from the Kumamoto Earthquake that occurred in April 2016, when the Group's package tours bound for Kyushu during the period between 15 April 2016 to 27 June 2016 were completely suspended; and (iii) no listing expenses were charged for the three months ended 30 June 2017.

Mr. Chun Ning YUEN, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, said, "WWPKG is expected to record a turnaround from loss to profit, which recognises the Group's outstanding corporate management and operation on improving company performance. Along with better market sentiment, we look forward to serving more customers and bringing better travel experience to our customers. We will continue to expand our business to maximize the return of our investors and shareholders."

About WWPKG Holdings Company Limited

WWPKG is founded in June 1979. The Group has become one of the long-established and well-known local travel agents, with 37 years of business in the travel service industry in Hong Kong. Its major business includes the provision of outbound package tours with particular focus on Japan bound tours. The Group also offers other travel products and services to customers including free independent traveller (FIT) products and other ancillary travel related products and services.

Currently, the Group sells products and services through a number of channels including four branches in Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Shatin, as well as online sales platform. The Group also sells tailor made tours to customers through MICE tour department, as well as sells travel products to other travel agents in Hong Kong and Macau.

According to the industry research report, the Group was the second largest travel agent in Hong Kong in terms of number of travellers for package tours bound for Japan in 2015, and ranked eighth in terms of number of travellers for outbound package tours amongst the travel agents in Hong Kong which provided outbound package tours in 2015.

