Planting Equipment Market Worth 21.43 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Planting Equipment Marketby Type (Air Seeders, Seed Drills, Planters), Design (Automatic and Mechanical), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Planting Equipment Market is estimated at USD 15.82 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 21.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the Planting Equipment Market are mechanization in the agriculture industry to increase the yield, reducing arable land for agriculture, less availability of skilled labor, and adoption of contract farming in the Planting Equipment Market.

"The seed drills segment accounted for thelargest market share, by type,in 2016"

The seed drills segment accounted for the largest market share, by type, in 2016. Seed drills randomly drop seeds in furrows to form definite rows of crops, and are extensively used for cultivating both winter and summer crops. Almost all cereal crops (oats, wheat, and barley) are planted using seed drills and they are also less expensive as compared to other seeders and planters which make them suitable for the planting of seeds.

"The mechanical segment accounted for thelargest market share in 2016"

The mechanical segment accounted for the largest market share, by design, in 2016. The use of these equipment is not restricted by the topography of the farmland. Mechanical seeders or planters are also low on maintenance cost and the spare parts are easily available, which make them more affordable. The simpler design criteria also makes easier to understand the operation of the equipment.

"The European market accounted for the largest share in 2016"

The European region accounted for the largest market share, by region, in 2016, for the Planting Equipment Market. The market in Europe is more wide spread among all the regions. The extensive R&D activities helped in the introduction of customized and crop-specific equipment. The distribution network of manufacturers is well-established in many countries. The government in many countries, as well as the regional bodies, have supported policies; for instance, Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in Europe assists farmers to comply with sustainable agricultural practices by providing subsidies and financial aids to adhere to the strict regulations for agricultural products and equipment across Europe.

The companies profiled for this report are Deere & Company (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada), Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada), Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada), SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada), Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada), Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil), Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Davimac Pty. Ltd. (Australia).

