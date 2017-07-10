

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares eked out modest gains on Monday as China's inflation figures matched estimates and survey data from the Bank of France showed the French economy will likely expand as previously estimated in the second quarter.



The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous projection.



Separately, survey results from think tank Sentix revealed that Eurozone investor confidence moderated in July. The headline index fell marginally to 28.3 in July from a near decade high.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points or 0.24 percent at 5,157 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Among the prominent gainers, Cap Gemini, Vivendi and Veolia Environnement climbed 1-2 percent. Banks were among the laggards.



