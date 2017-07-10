

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June to the lowest level in six months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 0.8 percent climb in May.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the weakest since December 2016, when inflation was 0.5 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.4 percent annually in June, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in June.



