

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 07-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,598,266.43 10.8135



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,356,007.19 14.4305



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 790,866.67 17.5157



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,448,072.71 16.5974



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 07/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,536,093.98 10.0481



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2900000 USD 29,137,969.44 10.0476



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,529,941.62 12.6151



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 289,799.99 13.8



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,176,248.62 16.4281



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,499,579.49 16.5857



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,559,487.60 11.1384



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,843,650.16 17.0322



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,963,464.07 18.8589



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,817,151.29 17.2378



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,538,578.58 14.5149



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 301,294.49 14.3474



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,294,608.83 15.5977



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,310,070.77 18.1954



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,268,757.46 16.0905



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,794,186.69 10.2434



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,246,556.28 17.8054



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 295,840.08 18.49



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,704,043.67 18.8162



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 07/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,232,833.24 17.2418



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,232,691.39 17.241



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,002,041.95 13.7513



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,441,424.28 18.0628



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,291,773.66 15.4605



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,271,056.65 10.4516



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,116,778.26 17.9973



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,205,561.71 15.396



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 246,888.10 16.4592



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,482,471.62 5.5944



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,524,374.01 18.4263



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,023,383.90 15.7444



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,816,496.48 13.973



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,554,148.96 17.4942



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,561.39 18.8476



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,713,739.97 19.0448



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,064,179.75 19.0109



