Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced it has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Chicco, the brand which has specialized in products for infants and childrenfor over 60 years.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, JAKKS will have the rights to exclusively manufacture, market, and distribute early childhood dolls, doll carriers, doll outfits and doll accessories inspired by Chicco for the U.S. and Canada effective July 1, 2017.

"Chicco is an iconic brand and is synonymous with excellence," said Jill Nordquist, Senior Vice President, JAKKS Pacific. "As one of the leaders of play, JAKKS is excited to infuse the Chicco essence into a new line of baby doll accessories to enhance nurturing play for toddlers."

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Max Tow™ and Friends, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a skincare and performance makeup brand. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2017 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005100/en/

Contacts:

JAKKS Pacific

Sara Rosales Montalvo, 424-268-9363

SaraRM@jakks.net