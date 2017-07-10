Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the international rig count for June 2017 was 960, up 3 from the 957 counted in May 2017, and up 33 from the 927 counted in June 2016. The international offshore rig count for June 2017 was 197, down 5 from the 202 counted in May 2017, and down 26 from the 223 counted in June 2016.

The average U.S. rig count for June 2017 was 931, up 38 from the 893 counted in May 2017, and up 514 from the 417 counted in June 2016. The average Canadian rig count for June 2017 was 150, up 65 from the 85 counted in May 2017, and up 87 from the 63 counted in June 2016.

The worldwide rig count for June 2017 was 2,041, up 106 from the 1,935 counted in May 2017, and up 634 from the 1,407 counted in June 2016.

June 2017 May 2017 June 2016 Month Land Offshore Total Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 158 34 192 2 155 35 190 147 31 178 Europe 59 32 91 -4 60 35 95 52 39 91 Africa 72 14 86 2 69 15 84 68 19 87 Middle East 355 42 397 6 350 41 391 341 48 389 Asia Pacific 119 75 194 -3 121 76 197 96 86 182 International 763 197 960 3 755 202 957 704 223 927 United States 909 22 931 38 871 22 893 396 21 417 Canada 148 2 150 65 83 2 85 63 0 63 North America 1,057 24 1,081 103 954 24 978 459 21 480 Worldwide 1,820 221 2,041 106 1,709 226 1,935 1,163 244 1,407

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

