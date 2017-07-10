Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the international rig count for June 2017 was 960, up 3 from the 957 counted in May 2017, and up 33 from the 927 counted in June 2016. The international offshore rig count for June 2017 was 197, down 5 from the 202 counted in May 2017, and down 26 from the 223 counted in June 2016.
The average U.S. rig count for June 2017 was 931, up 38 from the 893 counted in May 2017, and up 514 from the 417 counted in June 2016. The average Canadian rig count for June 2017 was 150, up 65 from the 85 counted in May 2017, and up 87 from the 63 counted in June 2016.
The worldwide rig count for June 2017 was 2,041, up 106 from the 1,935 counted in May 2017, and up 634 from the 1,407 counted in June 2016.
June 2017 Rig Counts
|
June 2017
|
May 2017
|
June 2016
|
Month
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
|158
|34
|192
|2
|155
|35
|190
|147
|31
|178
|Europe
|59
|32
|91
|-4
|60
|35
|95
|52
|39
|91
|Africa
|72
|14
|86
|2
|69
|15
|84
|68
|19
|87
|Middle East
|355
|42
|397
|6
|350
|41
|391
|341
|48
|389
|Asia Pacific
|119
|75
|194
|-3
|121
|76
|197
|96
|86
|182
|International
|763
|197
|960
|3
|755
|202
|957
|704
|223
|927
|United States
|909
|22
|931
|38
|871
|22
|893
|396
|21
|417
|Canada
|148
|2
|150
|65
|83
|2
|85
|63
|0
|63
|North America
|1,057
|24
|1,081
|103
|954
|24
|978
|459
|21
|480
|Worldwide
|1,820
|221
|2,041
|106
|1,709
|226
|1,935
|1,163
|244
|1,407
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
