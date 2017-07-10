Apptio Delivering Strong Results
Over the past several years, the stock market has welcomed numerous cloud-based application software companies, due to the massive demand for third-party productivity software. An intriguing initial public offering (IPO) that has been surging in recent months is Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI), with a current valuation of around $17.00 and a market cap of $677.4 million.
The company provides a data and analytics platform offered via the cloud to IT managers to improve the efficiency of their technology assets. The.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Over the past several years, the stock market has welcomed numerous cloud-based application software companies, due to the massive demand for third-party productivity software. An intriguing initial public offering (IPO) that has been surging in recent months is Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI), with a current valuation of around $17.00 and a market cap of $677.4 million.
The company provides a data and analytics platform offered via the cloud to IT managers to improve the efficiency of their technology assets. The.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...