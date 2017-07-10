Apptio Delivering Strong ResultsOver the past several years, the stock market has welcomed numerous cloud-based application software companies, due to the massive demand for third-party productivity software. An intriguing initial public offering (IPO) that has been surging in recent months is Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI), with a current valuation of around $17.00 and a market cap of $677.4 million.The company provides a data and analytics platform offered via the cloud to IT managers to improve the efficiency of their technology assets. The.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...