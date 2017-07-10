

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares started the week on a positive note despite a rising pound and losses in the mining sector. Crude oil prices also moved sideways after settling nearly 3 percent lower on Friday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points or 0.22 percent at 7,367 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



Among the prominent gainers, drugmaker AstraZeneca, publishing and education firm Pearson, lender HSBC Holdings and asset management firm Schroders rose 1-2 percent.



Imagination Technologies rallied nearly 2 percent despite reports that Apple might be poaching talent from the microchip company.



Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy lost over 2 percent on news that William Higgs will step down from his role as the company's chief operating officer as part of cost-cutting plans.



Shire Plc shed 0.6 percent on worries over the threat to its haemophilia business.



Gold miner Centamin edged down 0.3 percent after unveiling its preliminary production results for the quarter to June 30.



Anglo American and Glencore fell over 1 percent each as copper futures retreated.



Facilities management and construction services company Carillion slumped as much as 30 percent after a profit warning and CEO exit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX