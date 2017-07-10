EXCHANGE NOTICE 10.7.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 11.7.2017
200 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 11.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 10.7.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 11.7.2017
200 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 11.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637802
