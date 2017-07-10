EXCHANGE NOTICE 10.7.2017 WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 11.7.2017



200 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 11.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 10.7.2017 WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 11.7.2017



200 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 11.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637802