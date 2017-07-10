HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 10 JULY 2017 at 1:15 p.m.
HONKARAKENNE SHARES ISSUED AT DIRECTED ISSUE IN MARCH ADDED FOR TRADING
The Board of Directors of Honkarakenne Oyj carried out a directed share issue on 3 March 2017, in which AKR Invest Oy subscribed for 1,000,000 Honkarakenne B shares ("Placing Shares").
The Placing Shares will be added tomorrow, on 11 July 2017, for trading to the Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Oy's Stock Exchange's list, together with the Company's old B shares under the ticker symbol HONBS.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Board of Directors
MORE INFORMATION
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com
Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
