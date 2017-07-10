

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday as Chinese inflation data matched expectations, adding to growth optimism fueled by Friday's solid U.S. jobs report.



Also, risk appetite improved somewhat after leaders of the Group of 20 countries other than the United States reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 381.19 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



The German DAX was rising 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.2 percent each.



Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro AS rose 0.7 percent after it agreed to acquire Orkla's 50 percent interest in Sapa joint venture for a total enterprise value of 27 billion Norwegian kroner. Shares of Orkla climbed nearly 3 percent.



Imagination Technologies rallied 2 percent despite reports that Apple might be poaching talent from the microchip company.



German utility E.ON rallied 2.5 percent on a brokerage upgrade.



Stada climbed 1.5 percent after reports that Bain Capital and Cinven are increasing their offer price for the generic drugmaker.



On the flip side, Spanish drugmaker Almirall slumped 23 percent after the company reduced its FY17 revenue guidance.



Facilities management and construction services company Carillion slumped as much as 30 percent in London after a profit warning and CEO exit.



In economic releases, official data showed that Germany's exports and imports grew more than expected in May, resulting in a larger trade surplus of 20.3 billion euros versus 19.7 billion euros a month ago.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. At the same time, monthly growth in imports held steady at 1.2 percent.



Separately, survey data from the Bank of France showed the French economy will likely expand as previously estimated in the second quarter.



The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous projection.



Another report from think tank Sentix revealed that Eurozone investor confidence moderated in July. The headline index fell marginally to 28.3 in July from a near decade high.



