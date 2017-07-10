

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Monday that its revenue for the month of June was NT$1.41 billion or $46.4 million, down 8.1% from NT$1.54 billion or $50.6 million in the same period in 2016. Monthly revenues were down 7.5% sequentially.



Revenue for the second quarter was NT$4.54 billion or $149.5 million, up 0.8% from the second quarter of 2016. On a sequential basis, revenues decreased 0.4% from the first quarter of 2017.



Both periods exclude revenue from ChipMOS Shanghai.



S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President of ChipMOS, said, 'Some of the growth is likely to be offset in the near term by fluctuations at companies where a multi-source relationship exists or where a product focus changes, which is typical of the OSAT industry and can lead to our loading volumes flexing up and down in any given period. As always, our focus remains on execution and not on monthly fluctuations.'



