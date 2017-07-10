sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, July 10

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £53.99m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £41.57m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*241.67p 17,200,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*236.99p
Ordinary share price246.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.79%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share132.85p 9,349,000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.56%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/06/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.45
2Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p2.31
3Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.28
4Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.24
5Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.22
6McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.18
6StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.18
8Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.11
9Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.07
10Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.07
11Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.05
12Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.02
13Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.94
14Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.92
15Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.89
16Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.87
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.83
17Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.83
19Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.82
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.78

Please Noted on 13 January 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") announced they had been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares.


