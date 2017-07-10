Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £53.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2017) of £41.57m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2017 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 241.67p 17,200,000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 236.99p Ordinary share price 246.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.79% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 132.85p 9,349,000 ZDP share price 136.25p Premium to NAV 2.56% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/06/2017

Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 2.45 2 Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p 2.31 3 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 2.28 4 Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p 2.24 5 Acal Plc Ordinary 5p 2.22 6 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 2.18 6 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.18 8 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 2.11 9 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 2.07 10 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.07 11 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 2.05 12 Gattaca Plc Common GBp1 2.02 13 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 1.94 14 Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p 1.92 15 Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p 1.89 16 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.87 17 Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 1.83 17 Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p 1.83 19 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 1.82 20 Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5 1.78

Please Noted on 13 January 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") announced they had been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares.