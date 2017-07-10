

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's EU measure of inflation eased for the third straight month in June, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.5 percent climb in May. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Transport costs grew 2.1 percent annually in June, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP went up 0.7 percent from May, when it fell by 0.2 percent.



The consumer price index also increased at a slower pace of 1.0 percent yearly in June, following a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month. Month-on-month, consumer prices rebounded 0.6 percent after a 0.9 percent decline in May.



