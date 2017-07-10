BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales grew modestly in May, following a slump in April, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
The volume of retail turnover grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent from April, when it fell 2.3 percent.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased a working-day adjusted 3.5 percent in May after a 2.8 percent gain in the previous month.
In the January to May period, retail sales rose 4.3 percent from a year ago.
