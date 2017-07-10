

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might keep up the momentum and open higher on Monday. The consumer credit report and Labor market conditions index are the highlights of the day. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 6 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 22.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 94.30 points or 0.4 percent to 21,414.34, the Nasdaq jumped 63.61 points or 0.1 percent to 6,153.08 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.43 points or 0.6 percent to 2,425.18.



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Labor Market Conditions Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.8.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for June will be released at 12.30 pm ET.



Fed Reserve's Consumer Credit Index for May will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $14.6 billion, compared to $8.2 billion in the prior month.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John C. Williams will speak about 'Speed Limits and Stall Speeds: Fostering Sustainable Growth in the United States' in Sydney, New South Wales, with audience Q&A at 11.05 pm.



In the corporate sector, Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro AS said it has agreed to acquire Orkla's 50 percent interest in Sapa joint venture for a total enterprise value of 27 billion Norwegian kroner. Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2017.



Sunac China Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy hotels and projects from Dalian Wanda Group Co. for 63.2 billion yuan or $9.3 billion. Sunac will buy 76 hotels from Wanda, and will purchase a 91 percent stake of 13 cultural and tourism projects.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday. Chinese stocks inched lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 5.32 points or 0.17 percent to 3,212.63 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 159.21 points or 0.63 percent higher at 25,500.



Japanese shares closed notably higher. The Nikkei average climbed 151.89 points or 0.76 percent to 20,080.98, led by gains in exporters, shippers and tech stocks. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,615.48.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, driven higher by banks and retailers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.36 percent higher at 5,724.40 to snap three days of losses. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.33 percent to 5,762.90.



European Indexes is trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 8.41 points or 0.17 percent, DAX of Germany is up 60.02 points or 0.49 percent.



FTSE 100 of England is climbing 23.73 points or 0.32 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 60.11 points or 0.68 percent.



