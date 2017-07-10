

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in June, after easing in the prior month, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.8 percent climb in May.



Food prices grew 3.9 percent annually in June and clothing and footwear prices went up by 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs registered a decline of 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from May, when it showed no variations.



