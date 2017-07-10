

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Monday that it flew 11.9 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in the month of June 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent from the 11.5 billion RPMs flown in June 2016.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 3.8 percent to 13.6 billion in June from 13.1 billion last year. The monthly load factor was 87.4 percent, same as last year.



Revenue passengers carried grew 4.6 percent to 11.63 million.



In the second quarter, the company flew 34.38 billion RPMs, an increase of 5.1 percent from last year. ASMs increased 5.1 percent to 40.17 billion. The load factor was 85.6 percent, same as last year.



Revenue passengers carried grew 5.1 percent to 33.9963 million.



Based on these results, the Company continues to estimate its second quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM will increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with second quarter 2016.



