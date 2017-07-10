Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Wednesday 12 July 2017 - 18-month, 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on 21 January 2019, 20 July 2018, 19 January 2018 and 20 December 2017 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 12 July and the payment and settlement date is 20 July 2017.



For further information please contact Kristin Erla Jonsdottir Arion Bank Funding at kristin.erla.jonsdottir@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 6272.