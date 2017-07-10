Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Belarus Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.

In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy, the Republic of Belarus represents an interesting investment destination in CIS region with one of the highest feed-in tariff support levels in the world.

Current cumulative installed solar PV capacity in the country is insignificant, but a number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2017 and next years. First MW scale photovoltaic power plants have been launched into commercial operation in 2016, whilst pipeline of over 321 MW solar projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process. Feed-in tariff for solar energy has been updated in Belarus in May 2015 combined with 20 years PPA period is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of solar PV market in Belarus.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, current issues and future prospects. You will find more than 130 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Belarus solar PV market. With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors in their decision making process.

As 2015 and 2016 were challenging years for world photovoltaic industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2017 and the next few years is limited. Fast changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Limitations

2 Executive Summary

3 Belarus Political And Economic Environment. Pest Analysis

4 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) And Central-East Europe (Cee) Power Market

5 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

6 Belarus Power Market

7 Belarus Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market

8 Drivers And Constraints Of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Market In Belarus. Swot Analysis

9 Financial Analysis Of Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Market In Belarus

10 Technology Analysis

11 CIS Countries Renewable Energy Policy Landscape

12 Belarus Renewable Energy Sources (Res) Legal And Regulatory Framework

13 Key Stakeholders Affecting Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Power Market Development In Belarus

14 Conclusions And Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

BISOL Group

Belorusneft

Cameliasiade Ltd

Ekotechnik Praha

Helios Strategia

Martifer Solar

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Star Group

Velcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zr2q4/belarus

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005650/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Photovoltaics