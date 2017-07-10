Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Ultra Electronics Confirms Sparton's Acquisition

Research Desk Line-up: RF Industries Post Earnings Coverage

Commenting on the merger agreement, Joseph J. Hartnett, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of Sparton said:

"This transaction is the result of the significant time and effort the Company has invested in its previously announced process to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential acquisition of Sparton. We are pleased to have successfully concluded our process with a transaction that delivers significant value to the shareholders of Sparton."

Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Electronics, stated:

"The acquisition of Sparton brings strategic and financial benefits to Ultra and the Ultra Board recommends this Acquisition to our investors."

Highlights of the Acquisition

The acquisition was unanimously approved by Sparton's Board of Directors and is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals, including Sparton's shareholders and governmental consent. Further details of the transaction will be disclosed in a proxy statement that will be sent to the shareholders of Sparton before the special meeting that will be conducted for their approval of the proposed acquisition. The deal is expected to be completed by January 01, 2018.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as the financial advisors to Sparton. Mayer Brown provided the legal advice to the Company.

Benefits of the Merger Agreement

The combination of Sparton with the Ultra Electronics' business will enable the latter to improve its relationship with a major customer and gain attractive financial returns. The agreement will also help Ultra Electronics to augment its exposure to the growing sonobuoy segment.

About Sparton Corporation

Founded by W. H. Withington in 1900, Sparton Corporation is engaged in the development of complex and sophisticated electromechanical devices and engineered products. The Company operates through Manufacturing and Design Services and Engineered Components and Products segments.

The Manufacturing and Design Service segment operations include contract design, manufacturing and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable or wire harnesses for customers.

The Engineered Components and Product segment operations comprise of design, development, and production of proprietary products for both domestic and foreign defense as well as commercial needs.

Sparton is headquartered in Schaumburg, United States, and has thirteen manufacturing locations and engineering design centers across the world.

About Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Established in 1993, Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC provides electronic and software solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. Its market facing segments are Aerospace, Infrastructure, Nuclear, Communications, C2ISR, Maritime, Land and Underwater Warfare.

The Aerospace & Infrastructure division produces high-integrity, safety critical electronic control systems for aircraft applications. The Communications & Security division provides mission critical, information dominance solutions. The Maritime & Land Division provides sensors, combat management systems, power solutions for the surface, subsurface, and unmanned platforms.

Ultra Electronics is headquartered in Greenford, the United Kingdom and employs more than 4,400 people.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, July 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $23.11, climbing 3.35% from its previous closing price of $22.36. A total volume of 1.68 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 106.00 thousand shares. Sparton's stock price soared 31.38% in the last one month, 0.70% in the past six months, and 4.43% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $228.56 million.

