Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces June 2017 Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PAC. The Company announced on July 06, 2017, its terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2017, against the traffic figures for June 2016. The aeronautical services Company makes this announcement closely after it reported its net revenue increased by Ps. 379.0 million, or 22.2%, in Q1 FY17 against Q1 FY16 while in this announcement, the Company reported a 12.9% surge in total terminal passengers across its 13 airports in June 2017 against June 2016. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PAC. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PAC

The Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, also known as GAP, operates through its 13 airports in the Mexico's Pacific region and includes the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana. In April 2015, the Company acquired a 100% stake in Desarraollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which holds a majority stake of MBJ Airports Limited.

In the month of June 2017, the Company reported that the net seats observed an 8.7% increase against June 2016, while the load factor, or the fraction of seats occupied by the individual flights, gained by 3.1% from 82.5% in June 2016 to 85.6% in June 2017. The Company additionally announced new routes from Guadalajara through interjet connections to Culiacan, Chihuahua, Toluca, Veracruz, Cozumel and Oaxaca, and Los Cabos to Sacramento, through Alaska Airlines and Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale through Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV).

The Company

This announcement comes on the heels of the Q1 FY17 release on April 26, 2017, where the Company reported an 11.3% surge in a number of passengers, against FY16. The Company probably seems to perform equally on both domestic and international fronts, where it reported a surge of 505.7 thousand passengers and 513.9 thousand passengers, respectively, in Q1 FY17 against Q1 FY16.

Under the recent recession, the Mexican Peso had lost its value against the USD. However, this currency depression created a new inflow of tourists, looking to save on currency exchanges. Hence, GAP, a monopolistic Company, which owns 13 key airports in Mexico, and owns rights to all the shops at the airport, cashed in on the opportunity.

Prior to the announcement, for Q3 FY16 results filed on October 24, 2016, the Company reported a 32.2% surge in its revenue from Q3 FY15. Also, on April 06, 2017, the Company completed the issuance of 15 million long-term bond certificates, at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each for a total value of Ps. 1.5 billion. The interest according to the Company would be payable every 28 days at a variable rate of TILE-28 plus 49 basis points. The maturity for these bond certificates was capped at 5 years, and the principal payment would be made upon maturity, i.e., on March 31, 2022. The Company announced to use the proceeds to finance the investments for its Master Development Program for 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $111.15, rising 1.36%. A total volume of 52.66 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 10.85% in the last three months, 39.44% in the past six months, and 9.69% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 34.69% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 27.61 and have a dividend yield of 1.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.31 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily