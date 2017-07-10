Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Digital Ally Announces Victory in Patent-Related Battle with Axon Enterprise

Research Desk Line-up: Giga-tronics Post Earnings Coverage

US Patent Office denied Axon's Request to Invalidate the '452 Patent

The US Patent Office rejected Axon's petition for inter partes review (IPR) of Digital Ally's Patent No. 9,253,452 (i.e. the "452 Patent") on July 06 2017. The Patent Office overruled all points of invalidity put forward by Axon for challenging claims 7-10 and 20 (i.e. the claims in Digital's litigation against Axon). On the basis of the information presented by Axon in the petition, the Patent Office discovered that it was not likely that Axon would succeed in showing the unpatentability of any of the challenged claims.

This decision once again confirms the strength and validity of Digital's patents and the failure of Axon's invalid arguments. This decision will limit the practical availability of Axon's litigation defenses, leaving only infringement and damages to be resolved. In fact, Axon waited until nearly the expiration of its one-year time limit to file the most recent IPRs and thus it is now barred from filing any more IPRs against the "452 Patent, as well as against Digital's Patent No. 8,781,292 (the "292 Patent").

About the "452 Patent

The "452 Patent covers automatic activation and coordination of multiple recording devices in response to a trigger. For instance, a trigger could be a law enforcement officer activating the light bar on his vehicle. It is a breakthrough invention that eliminates the need for manually activating multiple recording devices when law enforcement officers are in an emergency situation. This invention will guarantee that all relevant evidence is captured, even if an officer forgets to activate his cameras.

A sense of relief for Digital's CEO

Digital Ally's CEO Stanton E. Ross mentioned that the Company is very pleased with the Patent Office's decision to confirm the validity of its "452 Patent. He said:

"It is unfortunate that Axon continues to raise these baseless validity arguments to avoid a clear case of willful infringement. We remain committed to defeating Axon's arguments and ultimately winning this lawsuit. We look forward to restarting our patent infringement litigation in US District Court against Axon, which had been stayed pending the Patent Office IPRs. We will now take the necessary actions to move to a trial where a jury can finally end Axon's willful infringement and assess damages due to us."

A press conference to take place

Digital Ally also announced that it would conduct a conference call on July 10, 2017, to discuss its recent Patent victory and how it will affect the Company's ongoing litigation with Axon Enterprise, WatchGuard, and others. It will also highlight how the Patent Office decision could eventually affect the entire industry.

Legal victory leads to surge in share prices

Digital Ally's shares increased by around 29% this Friday; a five-month high in premarket trading after it announced its victory in the patent battle with Axon Enterprises.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and innovator in the field of digital technology. Digital Ally serves the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, and the commercial fleet industries. It provides complete end-to-end hardware and software solutions. The Company's product lines include in-car audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server software, and storage solutions. Domestic direct sale representatives and international distributors sell its products worldwide. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, July 07, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $4.20, surging 29.23% from its previous closing price of $3.25. A total volume of 3.52 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 50.81 thousand shares. Digital Ally's stock price advanced 9.19% in the last one month, 5.00% in the past three months, and 1.69% in the previous twelve months. The stock currently has a market cap of $22.76 million.

