

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's industrial production grew for the fourth straight month in May, while retail sales growth rebounded, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 9.6 percent year-over-year in May, much faster than the 5.1 percent rise in April.



The robust growth in May was largely driven by a 13.5 percent spike in manufacturing output. Mining and quarrying production logged an increase of 6.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 2.7 percent from April, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.



The agency also revealed that construction output surged 12.0 percent annually in May and went up 3.7 percent from a month ago.



In an another report, the statistical office announced that retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced at a faster pace of 6.2 percent yearly in May, after a 2.3 percent gain in the preceding month.



Retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew 6.0 percent and those of non-food products, except fuel climbed by 13.6 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales rose 1.3 percent in May, following a 0.9 percent increase in April.



