

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted and filed its New Drug Application or NDA for abemaciclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase or CDK4 & 6 inhibitor, and given the NDA a Priority Review designation.



The NDA includes the company's submission of abemaciclib for two indications: abemaciclib monotherapy for patients with hormone-receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative or HER2- advanced breast cancer who had prior endocrine therapy and chemotherapy for metastatic disease; and for abemaciclib in combination with fulvestrant in women with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer who had disease progression following endocrine therapy.



This submission is based on the MONARCH 1 and MONARCH 2 studies, respectively.



In 2015, the FDA granted abemaciclib Breakthrough Therapy Designation.



With Priority Review of a new drug, the FDA's goal is to take action within eight months of receiving an application, compared with the standard review timeframe of 12 months. Lilly is working closely with the FDA and anticipates agency action on this application in the first quarter of 2018.



In addition, Lilly said it intends to submit abemaciclib to European regulators in the third quarter of 2017 and to Japanese regulators before the end of 2017.



Levi Garraway, senior vice president, global development and medical affairs, Lilly Oncology, said, 'We are pleased that the FDA has granted abemaciclib Priority Review, both as a potential monotherapy and combination therapy [with fulvestrant] for patients with advanced breast cancer. Breast cancer is a complex disease, and the need still exists for new treatment options as patients face a significant disease burden.'



