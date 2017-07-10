Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Belarus Wind Power Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.
In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy, the Republic of Belarus represents an interesting investment destination in CIS region with one of the highest feed-in tariff support levels in the world.
Current cumulative installed wind power capacity in the country is insignificant, but a number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2017 and next years. First wind power plants have been launched into commercial operation between 2012 and 2016, whilst pipeline of over 200 MW wind power projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process for grid connection by 2020. Feed-in tariff for wind energy has been updated in Belarus in May 2015 combined with 20 years PPA period is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of wind energy market in Belarus.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Methodology And Limitations
2 Executive Summary
3 Belarus Political And Economic Environment. Pest Analysis
4 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) And Central-East Europe (Cee) Power Market
5 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Wind Power Market
6 Belarus Power Market
7 Belarus Wind Power Market
8 Drivers And Constraints Of Wind Market In Belarus. Swot Analysis
9 Financial Analysis Of Wind Market In Belarus
10 Technology Analysis
11 CIS Countries Renewable Energy Policy Landscape
12 Belarus Renewable Energy Sources (Res) Legal And Regulatory Framework
13 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development In Belarus
14 Conclusions And Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
Enertrag AG
Vestas
Siemens
Enercon
FWT Energy GmbH
Krim-Irey-Project LLC
TW Logisticts (Windstar)
WKN Windkraft Nord AG
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
