Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Belarus Wind Power Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.

In view of recent cuts in FIT's announced in Germany, Spain, France, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy, the Republic of Belarus represents an interesting investment destination in CIS region with one of the highest feed-in tariff support levels in the world.

Current cumulative installed wind power capacity in the country is insignificant, but a number of fully permitted and ready to build projects will promptly increase in 2017 and next years. First wind power plants have been launched into commercial operation between 2012 and 2016, whilst pipeline of over 200 MW wind power projects are progressing in different stages of permitting process for grid connection by 2020. Feed-in tariff for wind energy has been updated in Belarus in May 2015 combined with 20 years PPA period is expected to pave the way for fast further growth of wind energy market in Belarus.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Limitations

2 Executive Summary

3 Belarus Political And Economic Environment. Pest Analysis

4 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) And Central-East Europe (Cee) Power Market

5 Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Wind Power Market

6 Belarus Power Market

7 Belarus Wind Power Market

8 Drivers And Constraints Of Wind Market In Belarus. Swot Analysis

9 Financial Analysis Of Wind Market In Belarus

10 Technology Analysis

11 CIS Countries Renewable Energy Policy Landscape

12 Belarus Renewable Energy Sources (Res) Legal And Regulatory Framework

13 Key Stakeholders Affecting Wind Power Market Development In Belarus

14 Conclusions And Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Enertrag AG

Vestas

Siemens

Enercon

FWT Energy GmbH

Krim-Irey-Project LLC

TW Logisticts (Windstar)

WKN Windkraft Nord AG

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dxbm86/belarus_wind

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005653/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Wind Power