Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that it will release the Baker Hughes Incorporated (formerly traded as BHI) financial results for the second quarter 2017 on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Central Time). The Baker Hughes Incorporated second quarter results are being reported separately for the last time as the close of the new company occurred in the third quarter of 2017 on July 3. The GE Oil Gas second quarter financial results will be included in GE's second quarter earnings report to be released on July 21, 2017.

Starting in October 2017, BHGE will issue a single, consolidated earnings release for its third quarter 2017 financial results.

The BHGE press release can be accessed by visiting the company's website at: www.investors.bhge.com.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005642/en/

Contacts:

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Media Relations:

Stephanie Cathcart, +1 202-549-6462

stephanie.cathcart@bhge.com

or

Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303

melanie.kania@bhge.com

or

Investor Relations:

Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bhge.com