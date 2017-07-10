Customers benefit from product application synergies for the automotive interiors, consumer electronics, medical, appliances, packaging, and household goods markets

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.p.A. (API).

The transaction includes API's manufacturing and research facility at Mussolente, Italy, and all of API's business, employees and assets. The API management team and employees are now part of Trinseo's Performance Plastics business.

"The completion of this transaction will bring great opportunities to our customers and employees," said Chris Pappas, President and CEO of Trinseo. "We will be able to grow the combined business by leveraging API's soft-touch polymers and Trinseo's rigid polymers to our collective customer base in all geographies."

About API

API is an Italian company specialized in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics. Founded in 1956, API has developed a deep and proven experience based on continuous research into innovative, customized compounds for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.APIplastic.com

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.7 billion in net sales in 2016, with 15 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

