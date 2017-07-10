Gastrointestinal Stents Market to Reach US$522.8 Million by 2025; Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Proving Beneficial to Market

ALBANY, New York, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gastrointestinal stents market has been envisaged by a recent publication by Transparency Market Research, which characterizes the market to be highly consolidated. Boston Scientific Corporation dominates the market that held 66.2% share in 2016. The market, however, features fragmentation due to the presence of several small scale and large scale players that operate regionally as well as in global markets.

"Expansion through mergers and acquisitions is the key growth strategy that companies in the market are focused on in order to bolster their positions," says the author of the report. They are also looking to expand their share with new product development and product portfolio expansion.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global Gastrointestinal Stents Market to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market will display an opportunity of US$522.8 mn in 2025 in terms of revenue rising from US$356.7 mn in 2016.

Biliary/Pancreatic Stents Stay in High Demand Globally

Depending upon product type, the global gastrointestinal stents market has been segmented into esophageal stents, colonic stents, duodenal stents, and biliary/pancreatic stents. Of these, biliary/pancreatic stents hold the leading market share. The segment held almost 51.7% of the overall market in 2016, finds the TMR report.

Based on end-use, hospitals held the dominant share amongst other key end-use segments accounting for a massive more than 71.5% share of the global gastrointestinal stents market in 2016. However, specialty clinics are expected to register rapid growth due to their increasing popularity, especially in developed countries.

Alarming Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Pushes Growth

Some of the key factors driving the global gastrointestinal stents market are increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases and increasing preference of patients for minimally invasive procedures. Gastrointestinal diseases are rising at an alarming rate and are affecting millions of people worldwide. For example, the American Cancer Society estimates approximately 93,000 new cases of colon cancer and approximately 40,000 new instances of rectal cancer are detected every year in the U.S.

Gastrointestinal stents are increasingly becoming being preferred by patients due to the several advantages they provide over conventional surgeries in terms of reduced blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospital stay, and quick recovery. For these reasons, gastrointestinal stents are increasingly being used, especially in the field of oncology.

Other notable factors driving the gastrointestinal stents market is rising adoption of self-expandable metal stents and development of innovative products such as biodegradable stents. Last but not the least, rising awareness among patients regarding newer surgical practices is also aiding the market's growth.

However, there are several factors restraining the growth of this market. As per the lead analyst of the report: "Gastrointestinal stents provide advantages with respect to self-expandability and are bioabsorbable, especially the newer ones." However, late complications of biliary stenting and delays in diagnosis of the same is likely to hold back the market's growth.

The review presented is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Gastrointestinal Stents Market (Product Type - Esophageal Stents, Duodenal Stents, Colonic Stents, and Biliary/Pancreatic Stents; Stent Type - Metal Stents, Plastic Stents, and Biodegradable/Drug Eluting Stents; Application - Gastrointestinal Obstructions, Colorectal Cancer, and Inflammatory Bowel Disease; End User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast, 2017-2025."

For the report, the global gastrointestinal stents market is segmented as follows:

Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market, by Product Type

Esophageal Stents

Duodenal Stents

Colonic Stents

Biliary/Pancreatic Stents

Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market, by Stent Type

Metal Stents

Plastic Stents

Biodegradable/Drug Eluting Stents

Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market, by Application

Gastrointestinal Obstructions

Colorectal Cancer

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others (GI Bleeding, Gastric Cardia Cancer,etc.)

Global Gastrointestinal Stents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

(LATAM) Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

& (MEA)

