

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 13-month low of 1.1015 against the euro and a 5-day low of 0.9669 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 1.0976 and 0.9629, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc dropped to 118.10 from an early 1-1/2-year high of 118.60.



The franc edges down to 1.2446 against the pound, from an early high of 1.2404.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the euro, 0.97 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen and 1.25 against the pound.



