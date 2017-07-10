

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.4 billion in May from EUR 935 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 1.28 billion.



In nominal terms, exports grew 15.4 percent year-over-year in May and imports surged by 22.4 percent.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports climbed 14.0 percent and imports by 19.2 percent.



