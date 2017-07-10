Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Balkan Countries Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.

Newly installed PV capacity in this region will exceed 3.4 GW in the next 5 years. The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Rooftop market segment in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues and future prospects. You will find 300 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Western Balkans countries photovoltaic market.

With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process. As 2015 and 2016 were challenging years for photovoltaic industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2017 and the next few years is limited. Fast changing market environment, requires relevant and accurate information.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. European Union Renewable Energy Policy Landscape

4. Western Balkan Countries Energy Market

5. Western Balkan Countries Solar Resource Potential And Mapping

6. World Photovoltaic Energy Market

7. European Photovoltaic Energy Market

8. Western Balkan Countries Photovoltaic Energy Market

9. Country Profiles

10. Comparative Analysis Of Support Schemes In Western Balkan Countries. Feed-In Tariffs And Green Certificates

11. Comparative Analysis Of Mandatory Capacity Generation Targets In Western Balkan Countries

12. Electricity Grid Network In Western Balkan Countries

13. Smart Grid Development In Western Balkan Countries

14. Competitive Landscape. Project Developers And Investors In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market

15. Epc Providers, Equipment Manufacturers And Consultants In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market

16. Swot Analysis Of Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market

17. Risks About Photovoltaic Investments In Western Balkan Countries

18. Investment Trends, Potential And Opportunities In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market

19. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

ABB

ATSCO

Activ Solar

Anel Enerji

China Sunergy (CSUN)

DTEK Group

EDF Energies Nouvelles

EDP Renováveis (EDPR)

ET Solar

Ekotechnik Praha

Enel Green Power

Enerjisa

FERSAR

Gehrlicher Merk Solar Enerji A.S.

HANWHA QCELLS SE

Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd.

IBC Solar

Martifier Solar

Promocion Inversolar

RENTECHNO

ReneSola

Renesola

Renovation Group

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Securum Equity Partners

Seul Energy Investment Corp

Siemens

Solarig,Siemens

Zorlu Enerji

iRES

