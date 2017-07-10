Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Balkan Countries Photovoltaic (Solar PV) Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.
Newly installed PV capacity in this region will exceed 3.4 GW in the next 5 years. The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Rooftop market segment in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues and future prospects. You will find 300 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the Western Balkans countries photovoltaic market.
With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process. As 2015 and 2016 were challenging years for photovoltaic industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2017 and the next few years is limited. Fast changing market environment, requires relevant and accurate information.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. European Union Renewable Energy Policy Landscape
4. Western Balkan Countries Energy Market
5. Western Balkan Countries Solar Resource Potential And Mapping
6. World Photovoltaic Energy Market
7. European Photovoltaic Energy Market
8. Western Balkan Countries Photovoltaic Energy Market
9. Country Profiles
10. Comparative Analysis Of Support Schemes In Western Balkan Countries. Feed-In Tariffs And Green Certificates
11. Comparative Analysis Of Mandatory Capacity Generation Targets In Western Balkan Countries
12. Electricity Grid Network In Western Balkan Countries
13. Smart Grid Development In Western Balkan Countries
14. Competitive Landscape. Project Developers And Investors In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market
15. Epc Providers, Equipment Manufacturers And Consultants In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market
16. Swot Analysis Of Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market
17. Risks About Photovoltaic Investments In Western Balkan Countries
18. Investment Trends, Potential And Opportunities In Western Balkans Photovoltaic Energy Market
19. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- ATSCO
- Activ Solar
- Anel Enerji
- China Sunergy (CSUN)
- DTEK Group
- EDF Energies Nouvelles
- EDP Renováveis (EDPR)
- ET Solar
- Ekotechnik Praha
- Enel Green Power
- Enerjisa
- FERSAR
- Gehrlicher Merk Solar Enerji A.S.
- HANWHA QCELLS SE
- Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd.
- IBC Solar
- Martifier Solar
- Promocion Inversolar
- RENTECHNO
- ReneSola
- Renesola
- Renovation Group
- SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
- Securum Equity Partners
- Seul Energy Investment Corp
- Siemens
- Solarig,Siemens
- Zorlu Enerji
- iRES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n677zv/western_balkan
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005664/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Photovoltaics