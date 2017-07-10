Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "CEE & SEE Countries Wind Power Market: Outlook 2016 2025" report to their offering.

Newly installed wind capacity in this region will exceed 8.14 GW in the next 5 years

The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Small wind market segment for turbines below 500 KW in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future. The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues and future prospects. You will find more than 270 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of the CEE SEE countries wind market.

With comprehensive market data this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process. As 2015 and 2016 were challenging years for wind industry, the time for taking right decisions during 2017 and the next few years is limited. Fast changing market environment, requires relevant and accurate information.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. CEE SEE Countries Renewable Energy Policy Landscape

4. CEE SEE Countries Energy Market

5. World Wind Energy Market

6. European Wind Energy Market

7. CEE SEE Countries Wind Resource Potential And Mapping

8. Use In CEE SEE Countries Wind Energy Market

9. Country Profiles

10. Comparative Analysis Of Support Schemes In CEE SEE Countries. Feed-In Tariffs And Green Certificates

11. Comparative Analysis Of Mandatory Capacity Generation Targets In CEE & SEE Countries

12. Electricity Grid Network In CEE SEE Countries

13. Smart Grid Development In CEE SEE Countries

14. Competitive Landscape. Project Developers And Investors In CEE SEE Wind Energy Market

15. Epc And O&M Providers, Equipment Manufacturers And Consultants In CEE SEE Wind Energy Market

16. Swot Analysis Of CEE SEE Wind Energy Market

17. Risks About Wind Investments In CEE SEE Countries

18. Investment Trends, Potential And Opportunities In CEE SEE Wind Energy Market

19. Conclusions

