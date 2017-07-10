Hexaware Unveils a Bold, Renewed Brand Identity

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexaware Technologies Ltd, India's fast growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and Consulting services is proud to unveil its new brand identity and logo today. The new logo reflects the vibrant personality and renewed purpose of the organization.

This new brand identity is an important milestone given Hexaware's vision for the future which is: Fearlessly challenging traditional IT approaches, helping reimagine businesses, shrinking IT costs and embarking customers onto an optimistic digital future.

Along with this futuristic vision, the logo seeks to reinforce a youthful outlook, create a strong visual representation of a move towards digitization, while honouring the company's iconic heritage. It also seeks to embody the high passion and progressive change that the company is embracing with automation, innovation and artificial intelligence.

Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies:

"Hexaware has been on a fantastic trajectory. Our new brand identity projects all that Hexaware, as a company has stood for in the past and the promise it holds for the future. We are on a mission to stay relevant today; make an impact and steer our customers in the right direction, in this rapidly changing technology dynamics."

This bolstered global aspiration conveys Hexaware's passion for disruption, its commitment to innovate further and serve customers better.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a fast growing IT, BPO and Consulting Company. Our focus is to help customers Shrink IT to eliminate costs and improve delivery of commodity IT using automation and technology. Transforming customer experience is at the heart of our Grow Digital strategy. We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Travel, Transportation and Logistics.Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.

