Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: CalAmp Outperformed Top- and Bottom-line Expectations

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ending May 31, 2017, CalAmp reported revenue of $88.08 million, a decrease of 3% from $91.15 million in Q1 FY 17. Excluding last year's revenue from the former satellite business, which ceased operations effective August 31, 2016, the Company's revenue in the reported quarter grew 6% on a y-o-y basis and surpassed analysts' expectations of $87.2 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit was $37.44 million, an increase of $2.6 million from $34.83 million in Q1 FY17. Gross margin was 42.5% in Q1 FY18, up from 38.2% in the same quarter last year. The improvements were primarily attributable to the inclusion of the lower-margin satellite business and purchase accounting adjustments of LoJack's acquisition in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, CalAmp Corp"s GAAP net loss was $2.65 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $2.66 million, or $0.07 per share, in Q1 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income decreased 6.3% to $10.39 million, or $0.29 per share, from $11.06 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $0.27 per share.

For Q1 FY18, CalAmp's adjusted EBITDA was $13.18 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.0% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.73 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1% in Q1 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's GAAP effective tax rate was 31.8% compared to 32.3% in the same quarter last year.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, CalAmp's Telematics Systems revenue was $57.2 million, up 10% on a year-on-year basis. Sales of MRM telematics products accounted for 62% of the segment's revenue, with LoJack's stolen vehicle recovery products accounting for the remainder.

In Q1 FY18, the Company's Software and subscription services segment reported revenue of $16.1 million up 3% on a year-on-year basis. The increase was largely due to the contribution of LoJack Italia, the Company's wholly-owned Italian licensee.

During Q1 FY18, Network and OEM product segment's revenue was $14.8 million, including sales to Caterpillar of $9.9 million.

Balance Sheet

As on May 31, 2017, CalAmp's cash and marketable securities was $109.23 million and total debt outstanding of $148.64 million. In Q1 FY18, net cash provided by operating activities was $10.91 million.

Outlook

For Q2 FY18, CalAmp is forecasting revenue in the range of $86 million-$91 million and GAAP basis net income in the range of $0.32- $0.38 per diluted share. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10.5 million-$13.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For FY18, CalAmp is expecting R&D to be 7% of revenue, sales and marketing to be 14% of revenue, and G&A to be 11% of revenue, excluding the effect of the patent infringement charge recorded in Q1 FY18. The Company also estimates GAAP basis effective tax rate at 28% and non-GAAP tax rate at 3% for FY18.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Friday, July 07, 2017, CalAmp's stock climbed 1.66%, ending the trading session at $19.62. A total volume of 287.39 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 20.22% in the last three months, 27.40% in the past six months, and 43.53% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 35.31% since the start of the year. The stock currently has a market cap of $719.66 million.

